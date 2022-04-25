Left Menu

Rheinmetall seeks approval to export 100 Marder fighting vehicles to Ukraine -source

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-04-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 11:41 IST
Rheinmetall Image Credit: Wikimedia
The German defense company Rheinmetall has requested approval to export 100 old Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, a defense source told Reuters on Monday, confirming an earlier report by Welt in the Sonntag newspaper.

The company is seeking an export license for the vehicles in their current state, for now, aiming to restore them over the coming months before shipping them to Ukraine, the source said.

The deal will have to be approved by Germany's national security council, a committee chaired by Chancellor Olaf Scholz that meets in a secret session.

