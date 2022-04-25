Greenpeace blocks tanker from delivering Russian oil to Norway

Greenpeace activists sought to block a tanker on Monday from delivering Russian oil to Norway, chaining themselves to the vessel in a protest against the war in Ukraine, the advocacy group said.

The Ust Luga product tanker is currently anchored outside Exxon Mobil's Slagen oil terminal some 70 km (43 miles) south of the capital Oslo, according to vessel tracker Marine Traffic.

