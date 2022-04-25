Left Menu

MP CM urges officials to improve drinking water situation at grassroot level

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with the officials of the Public Health Engineering Department and instructed them on the smooth supply of drinking water in the summer season.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 25-04-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 13:51 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with the officials of the Public Health Engineering Department and instructed them on the smooth supply of drinking water in the summer season. "In the coming summer season, instructions have been given regarding the smooth supply of drinking water and water in the state," the official release from the office of the Chief Minister stated on Sunday.

In the meeting, concerned officials including Personal Secretary to CM, Manish Rastogi, PHE official Malay Srivastava, MD of Jal Nigam Department Tejashwi Nayak, Commissioner of Police, Bhopal Gulshan Bamra and others were present. "There is a need to improve the drinking water situation at the grassroots. All of us should ensure a regular water supply. It is worrisome to know that supply of water is disturbed due to voltage problems. Provide water in coordination with the Electricity department," said the Chief Minister said in the meeting.

The Chief Minister urged officials to take care of the people of the state in this regard and ensure proper implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

