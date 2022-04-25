Man kills wife after tiff in Meerut

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Kharkhauda block, about 35 km from district headquarters, over a minor dispute here on Monday, police said. According to police, the deceased Poonam and her husband Vinod Kumar had an argument after which Kumar attacked her with a sickle. Poonam sustained multiple injuries in the attack, they said.

An FIR was registered and the accused has been arrested with the murder weapon, they said.

