Man kills wife after tiff in Meerut
A 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Kharkhauda block, about 35 km from district headquarters, over a minor dispute here on Monday, police said. According to police, the deceased Poonam and her husband Vinod Kumar had an argument after which Kumar attacked her with a sickle.
PTI | Meerut | Updated: 25-04-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 15:20 IST
A 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Kharkhauda block, about 35 km from district headquarters, over a minor dispute here on Monday, police said. According to police, the deceased Poonam and her husband Vinod Kumar had an argument after which Kumar attacked her with a sickle. Poonam sustained multiple injuries in the attack, they said.
An FIR was registered and the accused has been arrested with the murder weapon, they said.
