Tanker driver charred to death as vehicle catches fire after collision

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-04-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 16:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The driver of a tanker carrying some chemicals was charred to death in the early hours of Monday when the vehicle caught fire after ramming into a stationary truck here, police said.

The incident took place on the ring road in the Sanganer Sadar police station area, they said.

Efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the deceased, the police said.

