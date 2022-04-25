Tanker driver charred to death as vehicle catches fire after collision

The driver of a tanker carrying some chemicals was charred to death in the early hours of Monday when the vehicle caught fire after ramming into a stationary truck here, police said.

The incident took place on the ring road in the Sanganer Sadar police station area, they said.

Efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the deceased, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)