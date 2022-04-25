Left Menu

Under-construction building in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapses, around 3 feared trapped

An under-construction building in Delhi's Satya Niketan area collapsed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 16:43 IST
Under-construction building in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapses, around 3 feared trapped
Visual of rescue operation at Satya Niketan where an under-construction building collapsed . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An under-construction building in Delhi's Satya Niketan area collapsed on Monday. As per the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan, around three people are feared to be trapped.

Speaking to ANI, Suryan said that it (the building) was someone's house who wanted to get it repaired. He also added that it was in a danger zone, and the same was notified to the police and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate. "We had pasted a notice on March 31 that the building is in danger zone. We also intimated the police, SDM on April 14. As per my knowledge, two to three people are trapped inside," he added.

As per the Delhi Fire Service, a call about the collapse of an under-construction building in the Satya Niketan area was received. "Six fire tenders rushed to the spot. Labourers are feared to be trapped," they added.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, along with their trained dogs to detect the victims trapped in debris, are involved in the ongoing rescue operation. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
3
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022