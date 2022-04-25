Left Menu

48 booked for manhandling, robbing Keshav Maurya's son during UP polls

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 25-04-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 17:19 IST
48 booked for manhandling, robbing Keshav Maurya's son during UP polls
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered an FIR against a group of around 50 people for allegedly manhandling and robbing Yogesh Maurya, son of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, during the assembly polls in the state.

The FIR was registered on Sunday based on a complaint filed by Yogesh Maurya, the police said, adding that 25 of the 48 accused are unnamed.

On February 24, some people allegedly manhandled Yogesh Maurya near Nara village and robbed his gold chain, Painsa police station SHO Ramesh Kumar said.

A probe is on, and action will be taken in the matter accordingly, the SHO said.

Keshav Maurya contested the assembly polls from the Sirathu seat but lost to Pallavi Patel, who contested on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022