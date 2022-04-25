Rahi Sarnobat wins women's 25m Pistol T4 trials
Reigning Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat won the womens 25m pistol competition in the national selection trials at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Monday.Sarnobat shot 26 in the gold medal match to leave behind Haryanas Vibhuti Bhatia, who settled for silver with 22 hits.
- Country:
- India
Reigning Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat won the women's 25m pistol competition in the national selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Monday.
Sarnobat shot 26 in the gold medal match to leave behind Haryana's Vibhuti Bhatia, who settled for silver with 22 hits. Punjab's Ruby Tomer won the bronze. The national selection trial 3 & 4 for pistol events has five more competition days left on their schedule.
In the junior women's final, local girl Naamya Kapoor overcame the challenge of Olympian Manu Bhaker to strike gold with 23 hits in the final. Manu shot 20.
Punjab again won bronze, this time through Simranpreet Kaur Brar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Terror funding case: J-K's State Investigation Agency raids 5 places in Delhi, one in Haryana
3-day Pharma Exhibition by SIDCUL Manufacturing Association concludes in Uttarakhand's Haridwar
Haryana FDA team busts factory in Faridabad manufacturing fake cosmetic products
Hot weather conditions prevail in Haryana, Punjab
MG Motor India to invest Rs 4,000 crore for a second manufacturing plant