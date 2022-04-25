Left Menu

Rahi Sarnobat wins women's 25m Pistol T4 trials

Reigning Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat won the womens 25m pistol competition in the national selection trials at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Monday.Sarnobat shot 26 in the gold medal match to leave behind Haryanas Vibhuti Bhatia, who settled for silver with 22 hits.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 18:06 IST
Rahi Sarnobat Image Credit: Wikipedia
Reigning Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat won the women's 25m pistol competition in the national selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Monday.

Sarnobat shot 26 in the gold medal match to leave behind Haryana's Vibhuti Bhatia, who settled for silver with 22 hits. Punjab's Ruby Tomer won the bronze. The national selection trial 3 & 4 for pistol events has five more competition days left on their schedule.

In the junior women's final, local girl Naamya Kapoor overcame the challenge of Olympian Manu Bhaker to strike gold with 23 hits in the final. Manu shot 20.

Punjab again won bronze, this time through Simranpreet Kaur Brar.

