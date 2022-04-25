Left Menu

Russia continues to storm steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine says

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 19:58 IST
Russian forces were continuing on Monday to attack the vast Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian fighters are holed up in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovych said.

"The enemy continues to attack our defences in the area of the Azovstal plant, using aircraft, artillery ... firing with tanks and trying to advance with assault groups, violating the order of their own supreme commander," Arestovych said in a video address.

