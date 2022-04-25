Russia continues to storm steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine says
Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 19:58 IST
Russian forces were continuing on Monday to attack the vast Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian fighters are holed up in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovych said.
"The enemy continues to attack our defences in the area of the Azovstal plant, using aircraft, artillery ... firing with tanks and trying to advance with assault groups, violating the order of their own supreme commander," Arestovych said in a video address.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Azovstal
- Arestovych
- Ukrainian
- Russian
- Mariupol
- Oleksiy Arestovych
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar starts peace-themed tour
Dozens of civilian Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv - local official
TOP WRAP 2-Dozens of Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv as battle looms in east
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian military convoy - Interfax
TOP WRAP 3-Dozens of Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv as battle looms in east