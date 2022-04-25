Left Menu

Russian diplomat says no point in ceasefire in Ukraine at the moment -RIA

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 20:02 IST
Russian diplomat says no point in ceasefire in Ukraine at the moment -RIA

Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations on Monday said Moscow sees no point in establishing a ceasefire in Ukraine at this stage, fearing Kyiv may use it to stage "provocations", RIA reported.

RIA cited Dmitry Polyanskiy as saying that Russia had not struck any residential areas in Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa. Ukraine's southern air command on Saturday said that two missiles struck a military facility and two residential buildings in Odesa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022