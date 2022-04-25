Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 21.9 crore seized from Malawian national at Hyderabad airport

Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad, seized 3.129 kg of heroin valued at approximately Rs 21.9 crores in the international grey market and arrested a Malawian national, who was carrying the contraband, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Sunday. According to the DRI, the woman was travelling on a business visa by Qatar Airways from Nairobi to Hyderabad via Doha and arrived at RGI airport on Sunday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 25-04-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 21:52 IST
The contraband was packed in two polythene covers and was ingeniously concealed in a specially created false bottom, at the base of the trolley bag. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad, seized 3.129 kg of heroin valued at approximately Rs 21.9 crores in the international grey market and arrested a Malawian national, who was carrying the contraband, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Sunday. According to the DRI, the woman was travelling on a business visa by Qatar Airways from Nairobi to Hyderabad via Doha and arrived at RGI airport on Sunday. Based on specific information, she was intercepted for checking. A thorough examination of her checked-in baggage, a trolley bag, revealed the concealment of heroin.

"The contraband was tightly packed in two polythene covers and was ingeniously concealed in a specially created false bottom, at the base of the trolley bag. The passenger was arrested by the officers of DRI and remanded to judicial custody by the Court," DRI said in a statement. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

