Thane: Coach held for raping student

A 31-year-old sports coach has been arrested in Dombivali in Thane for allegedly raping his student, police said on Monday.

A Manpada police station official said the coach and the victim were friends since 2014 and he raped her several times after promising to marry her.

He later threatened to circulate objectionable photographs on social media, the official said, adding that the victim filed a complaint on Sunday.

