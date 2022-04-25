Amnesty: Turkey's Kavala sentence devastating for human rights
Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 22:23 IST
Amnesty International said on Monday Turkey's conviction of philanthropist Osman Kavala and other defendants was a devastating blow to justice and human rights.
In a statement, Amnesty International's Europe Director Nils Muiznieks said court ruling defied logic and that authorities had repeatedly failed to provide any evidence that substantiates the baseless charges.
"This unjust verdict shows that the Gezi trial was only an attempt to silence independent voices."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Amnesty International
- Osman Kavala
- Amnesty International's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israeli 'intervention' at Al-Aqsa mosque
Greek police: Migrant shot dead while crossing from Turkey
US continues to discuss concerns with Turkey over S-400 system purchase
Turkey launches new ground, air offensive in northern Iraq
Turkey's Erdogan says he condemns Israeli intervention at Al-Aqsa mosque