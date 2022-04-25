Amnesty: Turkey's Kavala sentence devastating for human rights

Amnesty International said on Monday Turkey's conviction of philanthropist Osman Kavala and other defendants was a devastating blow to justice and human rights.

In a statement, Amnesty International's Europe Director Nils Muiznieks said court ruling defied logic and that authorities had repeatedly failed to provide any evidence that substantiates the baseless charges.

"This unjust verdict shows that the Gezi trial was only an attempt to silence independent voices."

