Tigray forces have left Ethiopia's Afar region - spokesperson

Tigrayan forces are fully withdrawing from the neighbouring region of Afar in Ethiopia, a spokesman told Reuters on Monday, saying that he hoped this meant desperately needed food aid could finally reach famine-hit Tigray.

"Our forces have left all of Afar," Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, told Reuters in a text message.

Afar regional spokesman Ahmed Koloyta, the regional police commissioner Ahmed Harif and government spokesman Legesse Tulu could not be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)