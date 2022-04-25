Rheinmetall seeks permit to export Leopard tanks to Ukraine

German defence company Rheinmetall has requested government approval to export 88 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine, German newspaper Die Welt wrote on Monday citing documents.

A Rheinmetall spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Earlier on Monday a defence source told Reuters that Rheinmetall had also sought a license to export 100 old Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

