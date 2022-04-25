Left Menu

HC dismisses PIL asking Adityanath to take oath in ‘real name’, imposes Rs 1 lakh on petitioner

In his plea, Namaha said that various names of the chief minister were being used by different forums including digital platforms, causing confusion among the public. Therefore, the state government must be directed to use only one name of the chief minister on digital as well as non-digital forums, it said.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 25-04-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 23:13 IST
The Allahabad High Court Monday dismissed a PIL seeking direction that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath be asked to take the oath of office again in his ''real name''. The bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Piyush Agrwal also imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner, a person from Delhi named Namaha. In his plea, Namaha said that various names of the chief minister were being used by different forums including digital platforms, causing confusion among the public. Therefore, the state government must be directed to use only one name of the chief minister on digital as well as non-digital forums, it said. Appearing for the state government, Additional Advocate General, Manish Goel opposed the plea.

''The petition is not maintainable as CM is made party in the individual capacity in the petition and Public Interest Litigation cannot be filed against an individual. Petitioner had not filed the petition for the benefit of the public at large but only to gain publicity.'' ''The petitioner had not disclosed his credentials as per High Court rules and petition should be dismissed with cost,” he argued.

The petitioner's counsel argued that his client had not filed the petition with any ulterior motive, but for the benefit of the public at large.

