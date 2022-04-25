Left Menu

Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah discuss violence in Israel, West Bank

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2022 23:34 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and Jordanian King Abdullah discussed efforts to stem violence in Israel and the West Bank on Monday, the White House said, after a flurry of American diplomatic contacts with regional leaders in recent days.

"The president welcomed recent steps to reduce tensions and expressed his hope that the final week of Ramadan will pass peacefully," the White House said in a statement.

