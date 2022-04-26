Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2022 00:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 00:13 IST
IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs PBKS
Chennai Super Kings Innings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Mayank Agarwal b Rabada 30 Robin Uthappa c Rishi Dhawan b Sandeep Sharma 1 Mitchell Santner b Arshdeep Singh 9 Shivam Dube b Rishi Dhawan 8 Ambati Rayudu b Rabada 78 Ravindra Jadeja not out 21 MS Dhoni c Bairstow b Rishi Dhawan 12 Dwaine Pretorius not out 1 Extras: (LB-9, W-7) 16 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 176 Fall of Wickets: 10-1, 30-2, 40-3, 89-4, 153-5, 168-6.

Bowler: Kagiso Rabada 4-0-23-2, Sandeep Sharma 4-0-40-1, Rishi Dhawan 4-0-39-2, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-23-1, Rahul Chahar 3-0-30-0, Liam Livingstone 1-0-12-0.

