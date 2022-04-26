Russia says two injured in shelling of village bordering Ukraine
Officials in southern Russian regions have in the past few weeks reported cases of what they said was cross-border shelling that damaged residential buildings, although reports of civilians sustaining injures have been rare. Gladkov said some homes were damaged in the latest shelling, without providing further details. He said earlier on Monday that four homes and a car had been damaged in the shelling of another village.
