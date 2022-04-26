Left Menu

Russia says two injured in shelling of village bordering Ukraine

Gladkov said some homes were damaged in the latest shelling, without providing further details. He said earlier on Monday that four homes and a car had been damaged in the shelling of another village.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 01:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 01:39 IST
Two people were injured in shelling of a village in Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Monday in a post on social media.

Officials in southern Russian regions have in the past few weeks reported cases of what they said was cross-border shelling that damaged residential buildings, although reports of civilians sustaining injures have been rare. Gladkov said some homes were damaged in the latest shelling, without providing further details. He said earlier on Monday that four homes and a car had been damaged in the shelling of another village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

