SC dismisses plea seeking judicial inquiry into Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti violence

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking judicial inquiry under the chairmanship of a former Chief Justice of India to investigate the recent communal violence during the Ram Navami-Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 14:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking judicial inquiry under the chairmanship of a former Chief Justice of India to investigate the recent communal violence during the Ram Navami-Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao dismissed the plea asking the lawyer not to ask for reliefs which cannot be granted by the court.

As advocate Vishal Tiwari, who also filed the plea, submitted that the situation is alarming and only a one-sided investigation was going on, Justice Rao said, "You want an inquiry to be headed by former Chief Justice of India? Is anybody free? Find out. What kind of relief is this... Don't ask for such reliefs which can't be granted by this court. Dismissed." The plea sought directions to hold an inquiry into the clashes that took place in Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti.

The PIL sought directions to set up a similar committee to inquire into the arbitrary action of 'Bulldozer Justice' in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

