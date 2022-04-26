Left Menu

Ukraine can win war with Russia, U.S. defense secretary says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 14:29 IST
Ukraine can win war with Russia, U.S. defense secretary says
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin kicked off defense talks with more than 40 countries on Tuesday by expressing confidence that Ukraine can prevail against Russia in the two-month-old conflict.

"Your resistance has brought inspiration to the free world," Austin said, as he denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "indefensible."

"Ukraine clearly believes that it can win, and so does everyone here."

