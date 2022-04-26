Ukraine can win war with Russia, U.S. defense secretary says
Reuters | Washington DC | 26-04-2022
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin kicked off defense talks with more than 40 countries on Tuesday by expressing confidence that Ukraine can prevail against Russia in the two-month-old conflict.
"Your resistance has brought inspiration to the free world," Austin said, as he denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "indefensible."
"Ukraine clearly believes that it can win, and so does everyone here."
