Three killed in Russian kindergarten shooting - Ifax cites source
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 26-04-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 15:48 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
An armed man opened fire at a kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Tuesday, killing three people, the Interfax news agency reported, citing a source.
The shooter later committed suicide, according to the source.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
