Three killed in Russian kindergarten shooting
An armed man opened fire at a kindergarten in Russia's central Ulyanovsk region on Tuesday, killing two children and a teacher, the region's governor said. Another teacher was wounded and is receiving medical help, governor Alexei Russkikh said. "I express my deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
An armed man opened fire at a kindergarten in Russia's central Ulyanovsk region on Tuesday, killing two children and a teacher, the region's governor said.
Another teacher was wounded and is receiving medical help, governor Alexei Russkikh said. The gunman later committed suicide, Interfax news agency reported, citing a source. "I express my deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims. This is an irreplaceable loss for all of us", Russkikh said in a statement.
Investigators have opened a criminal case over the incident, Russia's Investigative Committee said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interfax
- Russia
- Investigative Committee