Left Menu

Three killed in Russian kindergarten shooting

An armed man opened fire at a kindergarten in Russia's central Ulyanovsk region on Tuesday, killing two children and a teacher, the region's governor said. Another teacher was wounded and is receiving medical help, governor Alexei Russkikh said. "I express my deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 26-04-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 17:48 IST
Three killed in Russian kindergarten shooting
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

An armed man opened fire at a kindergarten in Russia's central Ulyanovsk region on Tuesday, killing two children and a teacher, the region's governor said.

Another teacher was wounded and is receiving medical help, governor Alexei Russkikh said. The gunman later committed suicide, Interfax news agency reported, citing a source. "I express my deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims. This is an irreplaceable loss for all of us", Russkikh said in a statement.

Investigators have opened a criminal case over the incident, Russia's Investigative Committee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022