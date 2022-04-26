Fire in Thane timber godown; no casualty

A major fire broke out in a timber godown in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, but there was no report of any casualty, a civic official said. The blaze erupted around 2.30 am in the godown located near a school in Rahnal village of Bhiwandi town here, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said. Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused after four hours, he said.

''The godown was completely gutted in the fire, but no person was injured,'' the official said. The cause of the fire is not yet known, he said, adding that cooling operations are currently underway. .

