Left Menu

U.S., Ukraine "largely aligned" on Ukraine defense needs -Blinken

The United States and Ukraine are "largely aligned" on what military equipment Ukraine needs to continue its fight against the Russian invasion and what Washington can provide, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 21:10 IST
U.S., Ukraine "largely aligned" on Ukraine defense needs -Blinken

The United States and Ukraine are "largely aligned" on what military equipment Ukraine needs to continue its fight against the Russian invasion and what Washington can provide, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday. Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee he discussed those needs with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy when the two met on his trip to Ukraine on Sunday with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the first official U.S. visit there since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24.

"I think we're largely aligned in what they say they need and what we think we're able to provide," Blinken told a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He also said weapons were being delivered more quickly. In the past, Blinken said it "needed weeks" to get military equipment to the Ukrainians who needed it. Now he said, it often takes only 72 hours between President Joe Biden's decision to send materiel and the time it is in the hands of Ukrainians who need it.

The United States has ruled out sending its own or NATO forces to Ukraine but Washington and its European allies have supplied weapons to Kyiv such as drones, Howitzer heavy artillery, and anti-aircraft Stinger and anti-tank Javelin missiles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked repeatedly for heavier weapons in order to ward off what Russia refers to as a "special operation."

Blinken also said U.S. diplomats were going back to the Ukrainian city of Lviv this week and that the department would begin to assess how they can most securely reopen the embassy in Kyiv. Russia told the United States on Monday to stop sending more arms to Ukraine, warning that large Western deliveries of weapons were inflaming the conflict and would lead to more losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022