Hearing in Krishna Janmabhoomi case suit now on May 10

The hearing on the maintainability of a civil suit filed by five persons seeking the removal of Shahi Masjid Idgah situated adjacent to the Shri Krishna temple in Mathura has been adjourned to May 10, a court official said.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 27-04-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 00:26 IST
The hearing on the maintainability of a civil suit filed by five persons seeking the removal of Shahi Masjid Idgah situated adjacent to the Shri Krishna temple in Mathura has been adjourned to May 10, a court official said. ''As the arguments remained inconclusive the hearing was adjourned for May 10,'' said Sanjai Gaur, District Government Ccounsel (Civil). He said that in their suit, the five applicants have sought the removal of Shahi Masjid Idgah constructed on a part of 13.37-acre land of Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj temple. The suit has been filed by plaintiff Mahendra pratap Singh and four others. Defense counsel advocate JP Nigam, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, said the plea was not maintainable as the plaintiffs has not submitted supporting documents about the land holding in the suit.

