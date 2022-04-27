Two men plead not guilty to criminal charges they posed as federal agents
Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2022 01:00 IST
Two men who are accused of posing as federal agents and lavishing gifts on U.S. Secret Service agents, including one assigned to first lady Jill Biden's security detail, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to the criminal charges against them.
