U.S. sanctions coordinator Singh to leave White House temporarily -sources

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2022 03:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 03:41 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's deputy national security adviser, Daleep Singh, a key architect of global sanctions against Russia, plans to take an extended leave of absence in the near future, two people briefed on the situation said on Tuesday.

Singh is taking the leave to deal with a family issue, one of the people said. It is unclear exactly when his leave will start or end. Singh has played a high-profile role in coordinating sanctions between the United States and its allies that have targeted Russian banks, oligarchs, companies and government figures in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The White House is considering a number of replacements for the role, including Mike Pyle, who serves as chief economic adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the Washington Post, which first reported the news.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

