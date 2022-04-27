Left Menu

Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors says 176 were killed in recent West Darfur clashes

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-04-2022 06:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 06:30 IST
Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors says 176 were killed in recent West Darfur clashes
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) said on Wednesday that 176 were killed and 220 were injured in armed clashes that broke out on Monday in Sudan's West Darfur state. "Some bodies were buried without being autopsied or reported," the medics' union aligned with protesters against the Oct. 25 military coup added.

Unrest across Darfur, where a war between rebels and government forces backed by militias claimed an estimated 300,000 lives in the early 2000s and displaced millions, has increased in the past two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022