BRIEF-DJI says suspension of Russia And Ukraine business not a statement about any country

April 27 (Reuters) -

* DJI SAYS SUSPENSION OF RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESS IS NOT A STATEMENT ABOUT ANY COUNTRY

* DJI SAYS SUSPENDED RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESS TO ENSURE NO DJI DRONES ARE USED IN COMBAT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

