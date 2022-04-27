KOLKATA BULLION OPENING

Kolkata, April 27: SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.65,750.00 Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.65,850.00 Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.52,500.00 Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.49,800.00 Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD (22-CT) RDY. : Rs.50,550.00 Per 10 Gms.

----

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)