KOLKATA BULLION OPENING
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-04-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 12:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Kolkata, April 27: SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.65,750.00 Per Kg.
SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.65,850.00 Per Kg.
GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.52,500.00 Per 10 Gms.
GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.49,800.00 Per 10 Gms.
HALLMARKED GOLD (22-CT) RDY. : Rs.50,550.00 Per 10 Gms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
