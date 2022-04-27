HAL begins Main Airframe Fatigue Test of LCA MK1

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday said it has commenced the Main Airframe Fatigue Test (MAFT) of the Light Combat Aircraft Mk1 airframe at its Ground Test Centre of the Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC) here.

After inaugurating the MAFT facility, Arup Chatterjee, Director (Engineering and Research and Development) of HAL said, "Despite the setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, HAL has been able to commence the MAFT testing within the timelines planned." As per the military airworthiness requirements, MAFT has to demonstrate the capability of the airframe to withstand four times the service life.

These tests will be carried out on the LCA (Air Force) Mk1 airframe over a period of eight to nine years. The successful completion of MAFT will qualify the LCA (Air Force) Mk1 airframe for its full-service life, HAL said in a statement.

The test plan and schedule for the MAFT have been jointly arrived at by the designers from HAL and scientists from Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in coordination with the Regional Centre for Military Airworthiness (RCMA), CEMILAC. The testing and inspection will be carried out by ARDC under the supervision of DGAQA with the participation of designers from ARDC and ADA.

R Madhavan, Chief Managing Director, HAL, and Dr. Girish Dheodhare, PGD (CA) & DG-ADA, expressed satisfaction with the timely commencement of the MAFT testing, the statement said.

