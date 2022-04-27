Moldovan breakaway region says shots fired from Ukraine towards village
The Interior Ministry of Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniestria said on Wednesday that shots were fired from the territory of Ukraine overnight towards a village that houses a large ammunition depot.
The ministry also said that it had detected drones that it said were launched from Ukraine.
