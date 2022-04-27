Swiss OK agreement on classified information exchange with NATO
Switzerland's government approved on Wednesday an agreement that forms the basis for exchanging sensitive information with NATO, it said.
Such agreements make it possible, among other things, for Swiss companies to apply for contracts with classified content that are advertised by the NATO defense alliance, it added.
