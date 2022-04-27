KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-04-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 15:12 IST
Kolkata,April 27(PTI): SILVER RDY.(BAR) : RS.65,450.00(65,750.00) Per Kg.
SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.65,550.00(65,850.00) Per Kg.
GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.52,350.00(52,500.00) Per 10 Gms.
GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.49,650.00(49,800.00) Per 10 Gms.
HALLMARKED GOLD (22-CT) RDY. : Rs.50,400.00(50,550.00) Per 10 Gms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
