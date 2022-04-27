KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING

Kolkata,April 27(PTI): SILVER RDY.(BAR) : RS.65,450.00(65,750.00) Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.65,550.00(65,850.00) Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.52,350.00(52,500.00) Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.49,650.00(49,800.00) Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD (22-CT) RDY. : Rs.50,400.00(50,550.00) Per 10 Gms.

