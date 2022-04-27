Left Menu

KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING

Kolkata,April 27PTI SILVER RDY.BAR RS.65,450.0065,750.00 Per Kg.SILVER RDY.PORTION Rs.65,550.0065,850.00 Per Kg.GOLD 24-CARAT RDY. Rs.52,350.0052,500.00 Per 10 Gms.GOLD 22-CARAT RDY. Rs.49,650.0049,800.00 Per 10 Gms.HALLMARKED GOLD 22-CT RDY. Rs.50,400.0050,550.00 Per 10 Gms.---- PTI SAM

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-04-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 15:12 IST
KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata,April 27(PTI): SILVER RDY.(BAR) : RS.65,450.00(65,750.00) Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.65,550.00(65,850.00) Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.52,350.00(52,500.00) Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.49,650.00(49,800.00) Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD (22-CT) RDY. : Rs.50,400.00(50,550.00) Per 10 Gms.

---- PTI SAM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022