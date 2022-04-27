Goa Governor covers 100 villages as part of 'Sampurna Goa Yatra'

P S Sreedharan Pillai, the Governor of Goa, has covered 100 villages in Goa as a part of his Sampurna Goa Yatra on Tuesday morning. Under this 'Sampurna Goa Yatra', the governor will visit all the villages across Goa within a year.

During his tour to the Pernem Taluka, he interacted with the Sarpanchas and the Members of the Village Panchayats of Mandrem, Morjim, Agarwada, Parsem, Tum, Kerim, Arambol, Paliem, Tiracol and Virnoda and discussed various issues related to the village, including the drinking water shortage and construction of proper roads. According to a press release by the Udyog Bhavan (Panaji), guidelines for the construction work on the hills were among the other issues raised by the Sarpanchas and members (who met the governor).

After listening to their issues the Governor assured the local elected representatives will provide full assistance in their future endeavours and the issues will be taken up with the concerned departments. Speaking on the occasion, he said "the people are 'supreme' in a Democracy and it gives me immense pleasure to serve the people of Goa."

He said, "service to people is service to God and assured to work for the welfare of Goans." Highlighting the Gram Swaraj initiative by Mahatma Gandhi and quoting his words that real Bharat Darshan can be achieved through the visits to Indian villages, Pillai further said that "I think villages are equally or more beautiful from the point of view of the environment, as most people believe that enjoying the nature is a part of Tourism." (ANI)

