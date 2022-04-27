Left Menu

Denmark arrests man over promotion of IS on social media

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 27-04-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 17:16 IST
Denmark arrests man over promotion of IS on social media
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

A man was arrested in Denmark on Wednesday on suspicion of violating anti-terrorism laws by allegedly promoting the Islamic State group on social media.

Police said domestic security agency PET took part in the operation, but they did not give further details, including the suspect's age. "We still have a longer investigation ahead of us," Copenhagen Police Inspector Dannie Rise said.

PET reported last month that Denmark's "the biggest terrorist threat" remains people who sympathize with Islamic militants, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

The agency said "a significant number of terrorist attacks have been averted in Denmark" and the threat against the country "remains serious."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022