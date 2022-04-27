Left Menu

Ukraine president says on Twitter Indonesian leader has invited him to G20 summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter on Wednesday that his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo had invited him to the G20 summit to be held in the Southeast Asian country later this year.

Indonesia's presidential palace, foreign ministry and state secretary's office did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation.

