Ukraine president says on Twitter Indonesian leader has invited him to G20 summit
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 27-04-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 18:05 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter on Wednesday that his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo had invited him to the G20 summit to be held in the Southeast Asian country later this year.
Indonesia's presidential palace, foreign ministry and state secretary's office did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation.
