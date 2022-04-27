Two held in Mumbai with drugs worth Rs 76 lakh

The Mumbai police arrested two persons and seized mephedrone (MD) drugs worth over Rs 76 lakh from their possession on Wednesday, an official of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) said.

The duo, identified as Abid Ashraf Sheikh (28) and Rohit Suresh Soni (21), both city residents, was apprehended by an ANC team, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the ANC team laid a trap at a building in south Mumbai and nabbed Sheikh, who was selling the drugs. After his interrogation, the police arrested Soni from the Sewri area, the official said.

In all, MD drugs worth Rs 76.20 lakh were seized from them, he said.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation was underway, the official added.

