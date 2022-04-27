Clashes in Ethiopia kill 20 Muslim worshippers - regional Islamic leader
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 27-04-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 18:31 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
Twenty Muslim worshippers were killed in Ethiopia's Amhara region in clashes with unidentified armed men, an Islamic leader in the region said.
"The incident happened yesterday when Muslims were on their way to bury an individual," Seid Muhammed told Reuters on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Most shops burnt in Karauli belonged to Muslims: Rajasthan minister
Hospital in Ethiopia's Tigray struggles to treat patients
Setting example of communal harmony, Muslims shower flowers on Hanuman Jayanti procession in Bhopal
SP leader Kasim Raeen resigns citing Akhilesh yadav's silence over 'atrocities against Muslims'
Loudspeaker row: Muslims should understand religion is not bigger than law, says Raj Thackeray