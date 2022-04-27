Left Menu

One held for mowing down homeless man sleeping on road

A case was registered against an unidentified SUV driver on April 25 after police investigation and CCTV footage disclosed that the deceased had been mowed down by an SUV, said inspector Anagha Deshpande of Market Yard police station. The footage showed the SUV, parked close to the spot where the victim was asleep, starting up and running over him, she said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-04-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 22:20 IST
One held for mowing down homeless man sleeping on road
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old man was arrested by police here on Wednesday for allegedly running over a homeless person sleeping on the roadside in Market Yard area here a week ago.

The incident had taken place around 5 pm on April 20, a police official said.

The arrested man was identified as Anup Mehta. A case was registered against an unidentified SUV driver on April 25 after police investigation and CCTV footage disclosed that the deceased had been mowed down by an SUV, said inspector Anagha Deshpande of Market Yard police station. The footage showed the SUV, parked close to the spot where the victim was asleep, starting up and running over him, she said. Police tracked down the accused driver from the registration plate of the vehicle seen in the footage.

The deceased being a homeless man, his identity was yet to be ascertained, the inspector added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022