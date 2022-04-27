One held for mowing down homeless man sleeping on road

A 37-year-old man was arrested by police here on Wednesday for allegedly running over a homeless person sleeping on the roadside in Market Yard area here a week ago.

The incident had taken place around 5 pm on April 20, a police official said.

The arrested man was identified as Anup Mehta. A case was registered against an unidentified SUV driver on April 25 after police investigation and CCTV footage disclosed that the deceased had been mowed down by an SUV, said inspector Anagha Deshpande of Market Yard police station. The footage showed the SUV, parked close to the spot where the victim was asleep, starting up and running over him, she said. Police tracked down the accused driver from the registration plate of the vehicle seen in the footage.

The deceased being a homeless man, his identity was yet to be ascertained, the inspector added.

