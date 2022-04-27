Soldier injured in J-K’s Pulwama encounter

A soldier was injured during an encounter between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a search operation in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said, adding the operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security personnel.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the operation was halted after the initial exchange of fire for the evacuation of civilians.

He said two to three terrorists, including Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist, were believed to be trapped inside the cordon.

“2-3 #terrorists including #foreign terrorist of JeM terror outfit trapped inside cordon. Ops was halted for #evacuation of #civilians. 01 soldier injured. Precautions being taken to avoid collateral damage. Trapped #terrorists will be #neutralised at the earliest,” the IGP said in a tweet.

