Rajasthan: Woman sarpanch held while accepting bribe

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-04-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 23:31 IST
A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested the sarpanch of the Sagwada Panchayat Samiti in Dungarpur here on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000, officials said.

The woman sarpanch, Phulwanti Devi, had demanded the bribe from the complainant for clearing outstanding payment of a work, they said. After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was held while taking the bribe, they said.

She has been arrested under the prevention of corruption act, an ACB official said.

