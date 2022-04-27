Rajasthan: Woman sarpanch held while accepting bribe

A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested the sarpanch of the Sagwada Panchayat Samiti in Dungarpur here on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000, officials said.

The woman sarpanch, Phulwanti Devi, had demanded the bribe from the complainant for clearing outstanding payment of a work, they said. After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was held while taking the bribe, they said.

She has been arrested under the prevention of corruption act, an ACB official said.

