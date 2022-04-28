Left Menu

Blinken expects request for Ukraine funds to include resources for food security

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2022 00:47 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he expects a Biden administration request for supplemental funds to support Ukraine to include resources for food security.

During testimony to the Senate appropriations subcommittee that oversees the U.S. diplomatic and foreign assistance budget, Blinken said Russia's Feb. 24 invasion and the ongoing conflict was having impacts on food security for Ukrainians and others, given the country's role as a major source of wheat.

The United States would also focus on food security issues in May when it assumes the chairmanship of the U.N. Security Council, Blinken added.

