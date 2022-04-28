Left Menu

S.Korea president-elect Yoon says to attend Davos forum in Switzerland next year

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 28-04-2022 06:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 06:01 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol plans to attend the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland in January next year, his spokesperson said on Thursday.

Yoon said he "will attend" the forum after receiving an invitation from the forum's chairman Klaus Schwab during their meeting held Wednesday, according to Yoon's spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin.

