Left Menu

Biden to hold summit with incoming S.Korean president on May 21-Yonhap

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2022 06:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 06:29 IST
Biden to hold summit with incoming S.Korean president on May 21-Yonhap

U.S. President Joe Biden will visit South Korea from May 20 to May 22 and hold a meeting with the country's newly-elected President Yoon Suk-yeol on May 21, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

Yoon welcomed Biden's planned visit during which they will discuss the two countries' alliance, North Korea and other regional and international issues, his spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said in a statement. "(The summit) is expected to serve as a historic turning point to further develop the two countries' comprehensive strategic alliance," Bae said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022