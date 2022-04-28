UP: Three killed, six hurt in accident

Three members of a family, including a toddler, were killed while six others injured when a car overturned and hit by another vehicle on the Agra-Lucknow expressway, police said on Thursday. The incident took place near Nasirpur village in the Bangarmau area on Wednesday night when a car going to Gonda from Rajasthan jumped to the other lane and overturned before being hit by another car, Additional SP Shashi Shekhar Singh said. He said three people were killed and six others injured. All nine people were members of the same family, which belongs to Gonda district. Those killed were identified as Pawan (23), Chintan (18) and six-month-old Khyati, police said. The injured were referred to Lucknow for treatment and their condition is stated to be stable.

