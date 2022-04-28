Two killed after two-wheeler rams into tractor-trolley in UP

A home guard and his nephew were killed after their two-wheeler collided with a stationary tractor-trolley here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Nagva village on the Meerut-Karnal highway on Wednesday night, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Tejpal Kashyap (50), a home guard who was posted at Sarurpur police station in Meerut district, and his nephew Anil Kashyap (28), the police said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

