MP: Man sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for raping minor

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 28-04-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 13:28 IST
MP: Man sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for raping minor
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A special court in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district has sentenced a 24-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment for raping a minor girl, an official said on Thursday.

An additional session judge on Wednesday convicted Abhishek Hajari (24) of the crime that took place in Khalva tehsil in 2019, assistant district public prosecutor Anil Chouhan said.

As per the case details, the victim was standing outside her house on the night of November 20, 2019, when Hajari came there asking for her brother. When the victim told Hajari that her brother wasn't around and asked him to leave, he forcibly took her to a field behind her house and raped her, the prosecution said.

When a relative came looking for the girl, the accused fled the scene, it was stated.

An FIR was registered at Khalva police station following the assault and the accused was arrested.

The accused was found guilty of charges under section 376(3) (rape) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

