Russia says it destroyed two ammo depots in Ukraine overnight
Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday that Russian missiles had struck four Ukrainian military targets overnight, destroying two missile and ammunition depots near the settlements of Barvinkove and Ivanivka in the east of the country.
It said Russian forces had also downed a Ukrainian Su-24 aircraft near Luhansk.
